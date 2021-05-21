Lavrov: We have not done badly at all within framework of Karabakh conflict settlement

We have not worked badly at all in Transcaucasia—within the framework of the Karabakh [conflict] settlement. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, addressing a conference, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "And now, as we help normalize Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and the situation in Transcaucasia in general, an opportunity has opened—including, thanks to our [Russia’s] mediation—to unblock all economic and transport communications that had been closed since the 1990s due to the Karabakh conflict," Lavrov added.