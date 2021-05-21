Artsakhpress

Military

Azerbaijan bans search operations for Artsakh war casualties, official says

For a long time, no search operations for casualties of the 2020 Artsakh war have been carried out in the territories that fell under Azerbaijan’s control.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Spokesman of the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations Hunan Tadevosyan told Panorama.am on Friday.

He stated Azerbaijan has unveiled no reasons for its decision to ban operations. Although there were cases previously when the Azerbaijani side did not allow search efforts, there has never been such a long pause, he added.

Tadevosyan noted that representatives of the State Service of Emergency Situations are working with the Russian peacekeepers to resume search operations. He added that operations will be carried out, but no date has been set yet.

The total number of bodies recovered from the former combat zones or handed over to Artsakh after the ceasefire is 1,553.


     

Politics

Peskov on Armenia-Azerbaijan border demarcation: Random publications should be treated with cautiousness

Commenting on the alleged text of a statement—by acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, as well as Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev—on demarcation, and which has appeared on social media, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on to be cautious about such "random publications,'' news.am informs.

Lavrov: We have not done badly at all within framework of Karabakh conflict settlement

We have not worked badly at all in Transcaucasia—within the framework of the Karabakh [conflict] settlement....

Russian foreign ministry spox comments on removal of dome of Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral by Azerbaijan

The preservation of the historical-cultural heritage in Nagorno Karabakh and adjacent territories is...

Canada, Russia FMs discuss situation in Artsakh

At the Arctic Council Ministerial meeting in Reykjavik, the Foreign Ministers of Canada and Russia, Marc...

Killings of Armenian POWs by Azerbaijani servicemen are war crimes, MEP says

In order to clarify the future status of Artsakh, a long-term, negotiated and political solution to the...

Barcelona City Council recognizes Armenian Genocide

Barcelona City Council has recognized the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian embassy in Spain informs.

Marina Kaljurand: Trophy Park in Baku should be closed

Azerbaijan should fulfill its international obligations, including the ceasefire agreement and the ECtHR...

Economy

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Dollar devalues in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

State Minister of the Artsakh Republic presented the business environment support programs

Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...

Artsakh State Minister does not rule out that the state budget indicators will exceed the planned ones

It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...

Society

“Peace is the highest value for us but we must not allow Azerbaijan to muddle us with fake peace process” - Tatoyan

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has released a statement, noting that the delimitation by itself with Azerbaijan, without creation of a security zone will not ensure rights of citizens of Armenia and especially border residents.

Israel, Hamas may reach cease-fire soon, officials say

A cease-fire in the fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas could come as early...

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund is launching a new initiative

The Hayastan All Armenian Fund is launching a new initiative to support our servicemen who took part...

191 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

191 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund undertakes the renovation of the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Centre

The Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Centre is the only one of its kind in Artsakh founded in 1998 thanks...

Due to the impudent conduct of Azerbaijanis, Karmir Shuka residents applied to Russian peacekeepers

Due to the impudent conduct of Azerbaijanis, residents of the Karmir Shuka community of the Martuni region,...

Military

Armenia MOD: Conscript dies in road accident

A conscripted serviceman of the Armenian military has died after suffering fatal injuries when his armored personnel carrier crashed 100 meters into a gorge while en route to a deployment location, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

Military attachés accredited to Armenia visit Syunik province

Armenia’s defense ministry has organized a visit for the military attachés accredited to Armenia to...

Armenian and Russian defense ministers discuss regional situation

Armenian Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu spoke...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan did not attend talks on border situation

The Azerbaijani side did not attend the talks that were planned to resume today over the resolution...

Artsakh Defense Army exists, will remain and will become more combatative – President Harutyunyan

On May 18 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited ministry of defense, where he...

Human Rights Defender seeks support in advancing concept of security zone around Syunik and Gegharkunik

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan is calling on authorities, lawmakers and all other public-political...

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Shooting Competition held in Stepanakert
Shooting Competition held in Stepanakert
Freestyle wrestling tournament held in Chartar, Artsakh Republic
Freestyle wrestling tournament held in Chartar, Artsakh Republic
Cross procession ahead of May 9
Cross procession ahead of May 9
Multi-apartment buildings being built in Karmir Shuka
Multi-apartment buildings being built in Karmir Shuka
Videos

Culture

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Sport

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Table tennis tournament held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

International

Celebrations in Gaza as ceasefire comes into force

Russia reports over 9,200 daily COVID-19 cases

Blinken raised concern over situation on Russian-Ukrainian border

Israel, Hamas may reach cease-fire soon, officials say

