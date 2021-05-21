For a long time, no search operations for casualties of the 2020 Artsakh war have been carried out in the territories that fell under Azerbaijan’s control.

May 21, 2021, 14:08 Azerbaijan bans search operations for Artsakh war casualties, official says

STEPANAKERT, MAY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Spokesman of the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations Hunan Tadevosyan told Panorama.am on Friday.

He stated Azerbaijan has unveiled no reasons for its decision to ban operations. Although there were cases previously when the Azerbaijani side did not allow search efforts, there has never been such a long pause, he added.

Tadevosyan noted that representatives of the State Service of Emergency Situations are working with the Russian peacekeepers to resume search operations. He added that operations will be carried out, but no date has been set yet.

The total number of bodies recovered from the former combat zones or handed over to Artsakh after the ceasefire is 1,553.