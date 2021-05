Armenia’s defense ministry has organized a visit for the military attachés accredited to Armenia to Syunik province aimed at getting acquainted with the situation caused by the recent incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the Armenian territory, the defense ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The representatives of the relevant command division of the Armenian armed forces briefed these military attachés on the situation and developments ever since May 12, the actions taken by the Armenian side, and answered the questions of the military attachés.

Accompanied by the Armenian servicemen, the military attachés visited the area near the Sev Lake, recorded the presence of the Azerbaijani troops in the territory of Armenia and observed the deployment of the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in the area.