Russian foreign ministry spox comments on removal of dome of Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral by Azerbaijan

The preservation of the historical-cultural heritage in Nagorno Karabakh and adjacent territories is being regularly discussed in contacts of the Russian side with both official Baku and official Yerevan, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during a weekly press briefing.

May 21, 2021, 14:21

STEPANAKERT, MAY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Asked what is Russia’s reaction, as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country, to the removal of the dome of Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral by Azerbaijan under the pretext of “renovations”, which in fact distorted the church’s Armenian architectural look, Zakharova reminded that Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the issue during his meetings with the Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts.

“In particular, it has been discussed during Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s working visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan in early May. We support quick organization of UNESCO mission in the region, are working within the frames of the OSCFE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, and the statement made by the Co-Chairs this year on April 13 says: “Protection and preservation of religious and cultural heritage is in the list of those issues which requires additional efforts by Azerbaijan and Armenia””, Zakharova said.