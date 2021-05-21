On 21 May, on the initiative of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh, the 2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off at the Stepan Shahumyan stadium in Stepanakert.

May 21, 2021, 12:57 2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, MAY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The honor to raise the national flag of the Republic of Artsakh was given to the champions of Armenia in athletics Angelina Avagyan and Arman Hakobyan.

Chief referee Karen Melkumyan told ''Artsakhpress'' that the teams of Askeran, Martuni, Martakert and Stepanakert took part in the championship. The team includes 13 participants: 6 boys, 6 girls and one coach. The aim of the championship is the popularization of athletics in the Republic.

Karen Melkumyan added that the winners of the championship will be awarded diplomas and medals by the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Artsakh.