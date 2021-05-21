Canada, Russia FMs discuss situation in Artsakh

At the Arctic Council Ministerial meeting in Reykjavik, the Foreign Ministers of Canada and Russia, Marc Garneau and Sergey Lavrov, discussed the developments in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], the Canadian foreign ministry informed.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Minister Garneau reiterated that Canada continues to call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to ease tensions and expresses its hope that the parties can engage in meaningful action, including accelerating the release of detainees and the remains of the deceased, the investigation and prosecution of all alleged war crimes and cooperation on demining, and that we will continue to support the primary role of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in reaching a permanent settlement of this conflict,” reads the respective readout.