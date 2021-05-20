Artsakhpress

Politics

Marina Kaljurand: Trophy Park in Baku should be closed

Azerbaijan should fulfill its international obligations, including the ceasefire agreement and the ECtHR ruling, which applies to more than 200 Armenian citizens, MEP Marina Kaljurand said speaking in the European Parliament at the discussion of a resolution calling for the release of Armenian prisoners of war.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS:

It brings unnecessary deaths, suffering and takes time to heal wounds. Let me focus on three vary urgent issues in this context:

The need for the release of the Armenian POWs and other detainees.

I urge Azerbaijan to fulfill this international obligation including the ceasefire agreement and ruling of the ECHR which is granted into the measure with respect to more than 200 Armenian individuals," she noted.

"The inflammatory rhetoric and spread of hatred should be stopped.

The military trophy park in Baku is the most serious example of it," she added noting that it has to be removed.

"Third. The border incidents are deeply worrying. I urge Azerbaijan to withdraw and start proper negotiations with Armenia," she said.


     

Politics

Killings of Armenian POWs by Azerbaijani servicemen are war crimes, MEP says

In order to clarify the future status of Artsakh, a long-term, negotiated and political solution to the conflict is needed, based on the principles of non-use of force, territorial integrity, equal rights and the peoples’ right to self-determination, Member of European Parliament representing Spain Pernando Barrena Arza said at the discussion during the EP plenary session relating to the prisoners of war captured during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war.

Economy

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Society

Israel, Hamas may reach cease-fire soon, officials say

A cease-fire in the fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas could come as early as Friday, according to people involved in the discussions, as pressure mounts from Washington and other foreign capitals to bring an end to airstrikes and rocket fire that have claimed a rising number of civilian casualties, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Military

Armenian and Russian defense ministers discuss regional situation

Armenian Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu spoke over the phone in the evening of May 19, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Photos

Videos

Culture

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Sport

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Diaspora

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

Russia reports over 9,200 daily COVID-19 cases

