Marina Kaljurand: Trophy Park in Baku should be closed

Azerbaijan should fulfill its international obligations, including the ceasefire agreement and the ECtHR ruling, which applies to more than 200 Armenian citizens, MEP Marina Kaljurand said speaking in the European Parliament at the discussion of a resolution calling for the release of Armenian prisoners of war.

War is never a good solution

It brings unnecessary deaths, suffering and takes time to heal wounds. Let me focus on three vary urgent issues in this context:

The need for the release of the Armenian POWs and other detainees.

I urge Azerbaijan to fulfill this international obligation including the ceasefire agreement and ruling of the ECHR which is granted into the measure with respect to more than 200 Armenian individuals," she noted.

"The inflammatory rhetoric and spread of hatred should be stopped.

The military trophy park in Baku is the most serious example of it," she added noting that it has to be removed.

"Third. The border incidents are deeply worrying. I urge Azerbaijan to withdraw and start proper negotiations with Armenia," she said.