The trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh have opened new opportunities for the development of the region—for the benefit of all the states of the South Caucasus. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated this during a meeting with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, news.am informs, citing TASS.

May 20, 2021, 16:42 Russia’s Mishustin: Karabakh agreements have opened new opportunities for regional development

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Mishustin, the joint statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh have "opened opportunities for more comprehensive development of the region."

"I am convinced that the unblocking of economic and transport ties, the creation of new infrastructure routes correspond to the interests of all the states of the South Caucasus," the Russian PM added.