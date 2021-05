Thousand of killed soldiers from Armenia and Azerbaijan and many more displaced civilians - that is the price of what Aliyev calls the victory, MEP Viola von Cramont-Taubadel said speaking in the European Parliament at the discussion of the resolution on the release of Armenian prisoners of war, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Mr. Aliyev, noting suits more than the humanity to extend the helping hand to its defeated enemy. Not only because it is morally correct, but also that it is strategically wise," she noted adding that the so-called Trophy Park of Baku and crossing the border only extend the circle of violence.

"Aliyev, you have a chance now to be a two-winner and brace your defeated enemy and turn them into your loyal friends again," she added.