Russia reports over 9,200 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 9,232 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 4,974,908, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, Tass reports.
Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 9,983 in the past 24 hours, which is the highest number since April 15, as many as 4,591,770 people have recovered by now. According to the crisis center, recoveries remain at 92.3% of the total number of infected people.
According to data from the crisis center, 2.36% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.
Currently, 265,777 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.