Russia confirmed 9,232 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 4,974,908, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, Tass reports.

May 20, 2021, 16:15 Russia reports over 9,200 daily COVID-19 cases

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The number of cases grew 0.19% in relative terms. The lowest growth rates were recorded over the past day in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), the Tuva Republic (0.03%) and the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.04%).

Some 3,312 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 791 in St. Petersburg, 727 in the Moscow Region, 196 in the Rostov Region, 143 in the Voronezh Region and 142 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 9,983 in the past 24 hours, which is the highest number since April 15, as many as 4,591,770 people have recovered by now. According to the crisis center, recoveries remain at 92.3% of the total number of infected people.

Russia recorded 396 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 390 the day before. The total death toll has climbed to 117,361.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.36% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

Currently, 265,777 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.