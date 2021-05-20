Blinken raised concern over situation on Russian-Ukrainian border

"Secretary Blinken raised our deep concerns regarding Russia’s continued military deployments in and near Ukraine," the US Department of State official said.
In recent weeks, Western countries have repeatedly expressed concern regarding the statements of the Ukrainian military about the build-up of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine. In response Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the movement of Russian troops through the territory of Russia should not bother other states, since it does not threaten them in any way.