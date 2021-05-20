US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about Washington's concern regarding the situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine.

May 20, 2021, 15:40 Blinken raised concern over situation on Russian-Ukrainian border

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: This is according to a written statement the State Department's spokesman, Ned Price released following the talks between Lavrov and Blinken. The talks took place on the sidelines of the ministerial session of the Arctic Council in Reykjavik and lasted almost two hours.