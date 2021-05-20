The Hayastan All Armenian Fund is launching a new initiative to support our servicemen who took part in the recent Artsakh War, as well as their families, the Fund informs “Artsakhpress”

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: In cooperation with Smart Armenia, new opportunities will be created for all beneficiaries to take their career to a new level and ensure a better future for all. The initiative will see all beneficiaries retrained in their chosen field, gain new skills and receive support with new job opportunities.