The Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Centre is the only one of its kind in Artsakh founded in 1998 thanks to the generosity of former Deputy Speaker of the UK House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund informs “Artsakhpress”.
Hayastan All-Armenian Fund undertakes the renovation of the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Centre
Taking into account the need for modernization of the center, the Fund has provided extensive medical supplies and will undertake the renovation of the center.