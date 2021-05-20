Hayastan All-Armenian Fund undertakes the renovation of the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Centre

The Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Centre is the only one of its kind in Artsakh founded in 1998 thanks to the generosity of former Deputy Speaker of the UK House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund informs “Artsakhpress”.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: For the last 23 years, the Center has been working intensely to ensure that people with disabilities are given the opportunity to integrate into society and live fulfilling, healthy and happy lives.

After the recent Artsakh War, the Cox Center has made every effort to provide rehabilitation treatment to hundreds of injured soldiers who have been treated at the center over the past three months. The Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Centre plays a strategically important role for the community.

Taking into account the need for modernization of the center, the Fund has provided extensive medical supplies and will undertake the renovation of the center.