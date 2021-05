191 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 221,559, the ministry of healthcare reports.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: 472 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 209,980.

The death toll has risen to 4364. 7 death cases have been registered in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 6146.