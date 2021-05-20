The foreign ministry of Greece has expressed concerns over the recent illegal incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into Armenia’s territory.

May 20, 2021, 10:54 Armenia’s territorial integrity has to be respected. Greek foreign ministry

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Tensions along Armenia's border are of particular concern. Armenia’s territorial integrity has to be respected. It is essential to avoid any unilateral actions that could undermine regional peace and stability”, the Greek foreign ministry said on Twitter.