Armenia’s territorial integrity has to be respected. Greek foreign ministry

The foreign ministry of Greece has expressed concerns over the recent illegal incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into Armenia’s territory.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Tensions along Armenia's border are of particular concern. Armenia’s territorial integrity has to be respected. It is essential to avoid any unilateral actions that could undermine regional peace and stability”, the Greek foreign ministry said on Twitter.


     

US Secretary of State, Russian FM discuss finding long-term political solution to Armenian- Azerbaijani conflict

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the solution...

Azerbaijani forces’ incursion into Armenia’s sovereign territory a direct threat to security of CSTO member state – FM

Armenia’s caretaker foreign minister Ara Aivazian participated today in both the narrow and extended...

Zas: CSTO closely monitoring situation at border regions of Armenia's Syunik Province

The situation near borders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states remains tense....

India calls on Azerbaijan to pull back forces amid border incursion into Armenia

India follows, with concern, the situation along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the spokesperson of the...

Report-resolution reaffirming recognition of Genocide to be put up to voting in European Parliament

A report-resolution over Turkey will be put up to voting in the European Parliament on May 19, according...

Azerbaijan PM to pay 2-day visit to Russia

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov on Wednesday will travel to Russia on an official visit, a diplomatic...

Economy

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Dollar devalues in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

State Minister of the Artsakh Republic presented the business environment support programs

Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...

Artsakh State Minister does not rule out that the state budget indicators will exceed the planned ones

It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...

Society

Due to the impudent conduct of Azerbaijanis, Karmir Shuka residents applied to Russian peacekeepers

Due to the impudent conduct of Azerbaijanis, residents of the Karmir Shuka community of the Martuni region, Artsakh Republic on Tuesday appealed to the Russian peacekeepers stationed in the community.

Canada provides additional humanitarian assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh

Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau and Minister of International Development Karina...

Construction of new apartment district started in Martuni, Artsakh Republic

"FERZIT" Construction Company has started the construction works of a new apartment district in the city...

PACE rapporteur to visit Armenia to study humanitarian consequences of NK conflict

Paul Gavan (Ireland, UEL) will visit Armenia on behalf of the Committee on Migration, Refugees and Population...

ENT doctor from Russia conducts free examinations and consultations in Stepanakert

On the initiative of “Viva” Charitable Organization and the support of the Ministry of Health of...

WHO welcomes U.S. donation of more COVID-19 vaccine doses

The head of the World Health Organization hailed news on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden will send...

An exhibition on "Artsakh Ethnography" opened in Stepanakert

On May 18, on the initiative of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic...

Military

Armenian and Russian defense ministers discuss regional situation

Armenian Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu spoke over the phone in the evening of May 19, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan did not attend talks on border situation

The Azerbaijani side did not attend the talks that were planned to resume today over the resolution...

Artsakh Defense Army exists, will remain and will become more combatative – President Harutyunyan

On May 18 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited ministry of defense, where he...

Human Rights Defender seeks support in advancing concept of security zone around Syunik and Gegharkunik

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan is calling on authorities, lawmakers and all other public-political...

Armenia and Russia MODs discuss current situation in Syunik Province

rmenian caretaker Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russia’s Minister of Defense Sergey...

Vitaly Balasanyan meets with head of Red Cross mission in Artsakh

Secretary of the Security Council Artsakh, Vitaly Balasanyan, on Friday had a working meeting with Bertrand...

Lavrov calls his meeting with Blinken constructive
Armenia’s territorial integrity has to be respected. Greek foreign ministry
Microsoft 'finally retiring' Internet Explorer in 2022
Armenian and Russian defense ministers discuss regional situation
US Secretary of State, Russian FM discuss finding long-term political solution to Armenian- Azerbaijani conflict
Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Shooting Competition held in Stepanakert
Shooting Competition held in Stepanakert
Freestyle wrestling tournament held in Chartar, Artsakh Republic
Freestyle wrestling tournament held in Chartar, Artsakh Republic
Cross procession ahead of May 9
Cross procession ahead of May 9
Multi-apartment buildings being built in Karmir Shuka
Multi-apartment buildings being built in Karmir Shuka
Videos

Culture

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Sport

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Table tennis tournament held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

International

Lavrov calls his meeting with Blinken constructive

Microsoft 'finally retiring' Internet Explorer in 2022

France seeks UN Security Council resolution over Israel-Palestine escalation

EU agrees to open borders to vaccinated travellers from outside bloc

