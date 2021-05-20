In Stepanakert, servicemen of the Humanitarian Response Centre of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh held a humanitarian action.

May 20, 2021, 09:10 Russian peacekeepers donated 3.5 tons of humanitarian aid to refugees, large families and internally displaced persons in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the action, Russian peacekeepers transferred humanitarian aid provided by Russian public organizations and charitable foundations to large families, refugees and internally displaced persons.

In total, in accordance with the application of the city administration, the Russian peacekeepers transferred over 3.5 tons of humanitarian aid to those in need. People from the war-affected regions of Nagorno-Karabakh and currently living in Stepanakert were able to get basic necessities - clothes and shoes for children and adults, washing powders, gas burners for cooking, heat guns for heating homes, bedding sets, pillows, blankets, personal hygiene items, children's toys, as well as individual medical kits.

In total, through charitable organizations, Russian peacekeepers transferred more than 155 tons of humanitarian supplies to the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh.