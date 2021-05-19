The 27 member states of the European Union announced on Wednesday they had agreed to allow fully vaccinated travellers to enter the bloc, The Local reports.

May 19, 2021, 16:38 EU agrees to open borders to vaccinated travellers from outside bloc

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: EU ambassadors for the 27 member states recommended at a meeting on Wednesday that rules should be changed to allow non-essential visits into the EU by travellers who are fully vaccinated – in other words both doses of a two-dose vaccine or one in the case of the Johnson & Johnson injection.

However on the unresolved question of how will visitors be able to prove they have been vaccinated, the EU said it will be up to individual member states to decide what evidence they will accept.

The Local is currently trying to determine what proof will be needed in the countries we cover.

The EU currently has a small “safe list” of countries from where travellers are allowed in for non-essential reasons due to its infection rates. The list includes Australia, New Zealand and Israel. The UK is expected to be formally added to this list on Friday although some EU countries, including France, have already jumped ahead and allowed non-essential travel from the UK.