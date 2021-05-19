India calls on Azerbaijan to pull back forces amid border incursion into Armenia

India follows, with concern, the situation along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the spokesperson of the Indian ministry of external affairs said in response to media queries.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Border incursions through military movements can destabilize the situation and lead to renewed hostilities. We call upon the transgressing side to pull back forces immediately and cease any further provocation.

India has always stood for peaceful resolution of bilateral disputes through political and diplomatic means. Peace and stability in the South Caucasus region is important from the regional security perspective”, the spokesperson said.