Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan did not attend talks on border situation

The Azerbaijani side did not attend the talks that were planned to resume today over the resolution of the border situation which was created after Azeri troops breached the Armenian border on May 12, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The talks were scheduled for 14:00, May 19, and the Azerbaijani side failed to appear.

“Despite the earlier agreement, the Azerbaijani side did not attend the talks,” the defense ministry said.