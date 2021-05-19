Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov on Wednesday will travel to Russia on an official visit, a diplomatic source in Baku told RIA Novosti, news.am informs.

May 19, 2021, 14:35 Azerbaijan PM to pay 2-day visit to Russia

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had announced this visit during his trip to Azerbaijan.

"On May 19, Prime Minister Ali Asadov will travel to Russia on an official visit. On May 20, the prime minister and the delegation will meet with Russian Prime Minister [Mikhail] Mishustin and members of the Russian government," informed the interlocutor of RIA Novosti.