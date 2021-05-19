US State Department advises country’s citizens not to travel to Armenia, Artsakh

The US Department of State has advised the country’s citizens not to travel to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The US has raised its travel advisory with respect to Armenia to its highest—Level 4 (red)—, and does not advise its citizens to travel to this country. The warning was issued by the US State Department.

The coronavirus is mentioned as a reason, but this travel advisory speaks also about border tension.

In particular, US nationals are urged not to visit Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas, as the US government is currently unable to take security measures for its citizens who have visited Nagorno-Karabakh.

A similar travel advisory has been issued in connection with Azerbaijan, too.