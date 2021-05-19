Due to the impudent conduct of Azerbaijanis, Karmir Shuka residents applied to Russian peacekeepers

Due to the impudent conduct of Azerbaijanis, residents of the Karmir Shuka community of the Martuni region, Artsakh Republic on Tuesday appealed to the Russian peacekeepers stationed in the community.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Red Market community, Narek Atayan, said in an interview with “Artsakhpress” and noted that three times a week the convoy of the enemy passes through the village, during which they show impudent behavior.

“Yesterday, as usual, the Azerbaijani drivers exceeding the speed limit and tried to create an atmosphere of panic and fear among the Armenian drivers who were driving on the same road. They also make various contemptuous gestures. We have informed the Russian peacekeepers about their conduct in order to eliminate these phenomena. Representatives of the peacekeeping forces listened and accepted our concerns and promised to resolve the problem," he said.