CSTO FMs discussed Armenia request on situation in Syunik Province, says Russia’s Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the CSTO foreign ministers on Tuesday discussed Armenia's request on the situation in Syunik Province, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I also want to say that yesterday we have already started the work of the CSTO foreign ministers in an informal manner," Lavrov on Wednesday told a joint news conference in Dushanbe with his Tajik counterpart. "And during the meeting organized last night, we discussed the request of our Armenian partners. In accordance with that request, we discussed the situation in the relations between Yerevan and Baku."