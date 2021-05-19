Construction of new apartment district started in Martuni, Artsakh Republic

"FERZIT" Construction Company has started the construction works of a new apartment district in the city of Martuni, Artsakh Republic.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, the director of the construction company Artur Khachatryan said that the construction process started a week before.

He informed that 4 new five-storey buildings with 116 apartments corresponding to modern standards will be built on the site of the old hospital in Martuni.

"The buildings will have basement floors. We will build playgrounds, a parking lot; the surrounding area will be improved. We will also renovate the old pool (beach) of Martuni. The apartments of the newly built buildings will be provided to the beneficiaries through various social programs," Khachatryan said.