Construction of new apartment district started in Martuni, Artsakh Republic

"FERZIT" Construction Company has started the construction works of a new apartment district in the city of Martuni, Artsakh Republic.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS:  In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, the director of the construction company Artur Khachatryan said that the construction process started a week before.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէHe informed that 4 new five-storey buildings with 116 apartments corresponding to modern standards will be built on the site of the old hospital in Martuni.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ"The buildings will have basement floors. We will build playgrounds, a parking lot; the surrounding area will be improved. We will also renovate the old pool (beach) of Martuni. The apartments of the newly built buildings will be provided to the beneficiaries through various social programs," Khachatryan said.




     

Politics

CSTO FMs discussed Armenia request on situation in Syunik Province, says Russia’s Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the CSTO foreign ministers on Tuesday discussed Armenia's request on the situation in Syunik Province, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

Russia ready to act as mediator for solving Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation

Russia has proposed to assist the launch of delimitation and demarcation process of the Armenian-Azerbaijani...

Russian deputy FM, French Ambassador discuss NK conflict settlement

Russian deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko and French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy discussed...

Russia Deputy FM: Moscow will Help Yerevan, Baku in Settling Border Issue

Russia will assist Armenia and Azerbaijan in resolving the border tensions if it receives such a request...

'Military movements near un-demarcated borders are irresponsible and provocative' - Jake Sullivan tells Aliyev

US President's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke separately with caretakter Prime Minister...

Pashinyan, Lukashenko discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation

Armenia's caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President Alexander...

Russia ready to support Armenia and Azerbaijan in delimitation and demarcation - Lavrov

Russia is ready to support Armenia and Azerbaijan in the delimitation and demarcation issue, foreign...

Economy

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Dollar devalues in Armenia

The American dollar's (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

State Minister of the Artsakh Republic presented the business environment support programs

Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...

Artsakh State Minister does not rule out that the state budget indicators will exceed the planned ones

It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...

Society

Due to the impudent conduct of Azerbaijanis, Karmir Shuka residents applied to Russian peacekeepers

Due to the impudent conduct of Azerbaijanis, residents of the Karmir Shuka community of the Martuni region, Artsakh Republic on Tuesday appealed to the Russian peacekeepers stationed in the community.

Canada provides additional humanitarian assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau and Minister of International Development Karina...

Construction of new apartment district started in Martuni, Artsakh Republic

"FERZIT" Construction Company has started the construction works of a new apartment district in the city...

PACE rapporteur to visit Armenia to study humanitarian consequences of NK conflict

Paul Gavan (Ireland, UEL) will visit Armenia on behalf of the Committee on Migration, Refugees and Population...

ENT doctor from Russia conducts free examinations and consultations in Stepanakert

On the initiative of "Viva" Charitable Organization and the support of the Ministry of Health of...

WHO welcomes U.S. donation of more COVID-19 vaccine doses

The head of the World Health Organization hailed news on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden will send...

An exhibition on "Artsakh Ethnography" opened in Stepanakert

On May 18, on the initiative of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic...

Military

Artsakh Defense Army exists, will remain and will become more combatative – President Harutyunyan

On May 18 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited ministry of defense, where he held a consultation with the highest command staff of the defense army, the Presidential Office said.

Human Rights Defender seeks support in advancing concept of security zone around Syunik and Gegharkunik

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan is calling on authorities, lawmakers and all other public-political...

Armenia and Russia MODs discuss current situation in Syunik Province

rmenian caretaker Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russia's Minister of Defense Sergey...

Vitaly Balasanyan meets with head of Red Cross mission in Artsakh

Secretary of the Security Council Artsakh, Vitaly Balasanyan, on Friday had a working meeting with Bertrand...

Azerbaijan to launch military exercises involving 15000 troops

The Azeri armed forces will hold military exercises from May 16 with the involvement of up to 15000 troops,...

Armenia defense ministry denies media reports on battles in Ishkhanasar, Syunik province

On May 12 early in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces, citing "border clarifications", have...

Due to the impudent conduct of Azerbaijanis, Karmir Shuka residents applied to Russian peacekeepers
Canada provides additional humanitarian assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh
CSTO FMs discussed Armenia request on situation in Syunik Province, says Russia’s Lavrov
Construction of new apartment district started in Martuni, Artsakh Republic
Russia ready to act as mediator for solving Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation
Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Shooting Competition held in Stepanakert
Shooting Competition held in Stepanakert
Freestyle wrestling tournament held in Chartar, Artsakh Republic
Freestyle wrestling tournament held in Chartar, Artsakh Republic
Cross procession ahead of May 9
Cross procession ahead of May 9
Multi-apartment buildings being built in Karmir Shuka
Multi-apartment buildings being built in Karmir Shuka
Videos

Culture

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Sport

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Table tennis tournament held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

International

US condemns Erdogan’s 'anti-Semitic' remarks

Egypt proposes to Israel, Hamas to sign ceasefire agreement on Thursday

US encouraging Israel to wind down Gaza offensive

India's COVID-19 tally passes 25 mln

