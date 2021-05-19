US condemns Erdogan’s 'anti-Semitic' remarks

The United States strongly condemns Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent anti-Semitic comments regarding the Jewish people and finds them reprehensible.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We urge President Erdogan and other Turkish leaders to refrain from incendiary remarks, which could incite further violence. We call on Turkey to join the United States in working to end the conflict,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Anti-Semitic language has no place anywhere. The United States is deeply committed to combatting anti-Semitism in all of its forms. We take seriously the violence that often accompanies anti-Semitism and the dangerous lies that undergird it. We must always counter lies with facts and answer crimes of hate with justice,” he said.