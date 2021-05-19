Egypt proposes to Israel, Hamas to sign ceasefire agreement on Thursday

Egypt has proposed to the parties to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to sign a ceasefire agreement on Thursday, news.am informs, citing Channel 12 of Israeli television.
Russian deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko and French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, including that around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, the Russian foreign ministry reports.
Russia will assist Armenia and Azerbaijan in resolving the border tensions if it receives such a request...
US President’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke separately with caretakter Prime Minister...
Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President Alexander...
Russia is ready to support Armenia and Azerbaijan in the delimitation and demarcation issue, foreign...
The Artsakh authorities urge Israel and Palestine to cease hostilities and resolve the conflict peacefully.
Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian will take part in the meeting of the CSTO Council of...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...
Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...
It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...
Paul Gavan (Ireland, UEL) will visit Armenia on behalf of the Committee on Migration, Refugees and Population of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) from 19 to 22 May 2021, to gather information for his report on "The humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan", the PACE said in a statement.
On the initiative of “Viva” Charitable Organization and the support of the Ministry of Health of...
The head of the World Health Organization hailed news on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden will send...
On May 18, on the initiative of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic...
Four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informs.
212 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
With the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, the construction of a new district has...
Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan is calling on authorities, lawmakers and all other public-political organizations to support and advance his concept on creating a security zone around the provinces of Syunik and Gegharkunik at all border sections with Azerbaijan.
rmenian caretaker Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russia’s Minister of Defense Sergey...
Secretary of the Security Council Artsakh, Vitaly Balasanyan, on Friday had a working meeting with Bertrand...
The Azeri armed forces will hold military exercises from May 16 with the involvement of up to 15000 troops,...
On May 12 early in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces, citing “border clarifications”, have...
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is visiting the Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan...
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
