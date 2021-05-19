Egypt proposes to Israel, Hamas to sign ceasefire agreement on Thursday

Egypt has proposed to the parties to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to sign a ceasefire agreement on Thursday, news.am informs, citing Channel 12 of Israeli television.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: This proposal was received by "private channels."

The leadership of the Hamas movement, which controls the Gaza Strip, allegedly agreed to this proposal, but the Israeli side has not responded yet, according to TASS.