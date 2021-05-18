On May 18 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited ministry of defense, where he held a consultation with the highest command staff of the defense army, the Presidential Office said.

May 18, 2021, 17:30 Artsakh Defense Army exists, will remain and will become more combatative – President Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues on army building, the country's defense capacity, as well as the improvement of the social conditions of servicemen were discussed during the consultation.

The President expressed deep gratitude to the entire staff of the defense army for selflessly fulfilling its mission and defending the homeland from the aggression of the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem doing their utmost.

“We have a dignified and lasting peace agenda, but it also requires security guarantees. Therefore, the defense army exists, will remain and will become more combatative. As a result of the planned reforms, a professional army will be formed, where contract servicemen will play an important role", the head of state said, adding that they will spare no effort for the consistent and rapid improvement of Artsakh's security system.

Speaking about the improvement of the social and household conditions of the servicemen, President Harutyunyan emphasized that with the active support of the Government of the Republic of Armenia the problem of providing housing to the retired officers will be completely solved by 2023, as well as additional work will be done to provide social guarantees to servicemen, to improve the social condition of perished, deceased, disabled servicemen and their families.