Israeli strikes destroy 132 buildings in Gaza Strip

At least 132 buildings in the Gaza Strip were destroyed by Israeli rocket attacks, and dozens of schools and hospitals were damaged, news.am informs, citing the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the report, 132 buildings, including 621 units of housing and commercial facilities, are completely destroyed, 316 houses are seriously damaged and are not suitable for habitation.

Another 6,500 housing units suffered moderate or minor damage.

Six hospitals and nine medical facilities were damaged by the bombing.

47 educational institutions, including 42 schools, two kindergartens, and the UNRWA training center for Palestine refugees and works have been damaged by the hit rockets. According to the decision of the Palestinian ministry of education, schools do not work, including in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which is why 600,000 students, more than half of whom are girls, dropped out of the educational process.

According to UNRWA, 50 schools in the Gaza Strip under the agency have been converted into shelters for displaced refugees, whose number has already reached 42,000. In total, the UN Office notes, 58,000 people have become internally displaced persons due to hostile actions between Palestinians and Israelis.

According to the Israeli army, since May 10, Palestinian radicals have fired 3,350 missiles at Israel, 90% of which have been intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system. During the same time, more than 1,500 targets were hit in the enclave, and many missiles fell on residential buildings. On Sunday night, the shelling of the Al-Wahda quarter in Gaza destroyed many of the houses where the sleeping residents remained. The bodies of 42 people were recovered from under the rubble, including many small children. The total number of victims of shelling in the Gaza Strip has already exceeded 200 people.