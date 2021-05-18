Artsakhpress

Society

PACE rapporteur to visit Armenia to study humanitarian consequences of NK conflict

Paul Gavan (Ireland, UEL) will visit Armenia on behalf of the Committee on Migration, Refugees and Population of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) from 19 to 22 May 2021, to gather information for his report on "The humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan", the PACE said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: “He will hold meetings with parliamentarians, including the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, and with representatives of different ministries dealing with the humanitarian consequences of the conflict. He will also have an opportunity to hear from displaced persons and the families of captives and the missing, and will meet with religious leaders, the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia, and civil society representatives.

The visit will also allow him to understand better the role and contribution of international organizations working on this issue in Armenia, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations agencies, in particular the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Mr Gavan plans to continue his work over the summer, visiting Azerbaijan to gather further information, and aims to complete his report in the autumn”, the statement says.


     

Politics

Russian deputy FM, French Ambassador discuss NK conflict settlement

Russian deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko and French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, including that around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, the Russian foreign ministry reports.

Russia Deputy FM: Moscow will Help Yerevan, Baku in Settling Border Issue

Russia will assist Armenia and Azerbaijan in resolving the border tensions if it receives such a request...

‘Military movements near un-demarcated borders are irresponsible and provocative’ - Jake Sullivan tells Aliyev

US President’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke separately with caretakter Prime Minister...

Pashinyan, Lukashenko discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation

Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President Alexander...

Russia ready to support Armenia and Azerbaijan in delimitation and demarcation - Lavrov

Russia is ready to support Armenia and Azerbaijan in the delimitation and demarcation issue, foreign...

I hope Jewish people realize the devastating consequences of arming Azerbaijan

The Artsakh authorities urge Israel and Palestine to cease hostilities and resolve the conflict peacefully.

Armenia’s Aivazian to attend CSTO FMs’ council meeting

Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian will take part in the meeting of the CSTO Council of...

Economy

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Dollar devalues in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

State Minister of the Artsakh Republic presented the business environment support programs

Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...

Artsakh State Minister does not rule out that the state budget indicators will exceed the planned ones

It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...

Society

PACE rapporteur to visit Armenia to study humanitarian consequences of NK conflict

Paul Gavan (Ireland, UEL) will visit Armenia on behalf of the Committee on Migration, Refugees and Population of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) from 19 to 22 May 2021, to gather information for his report on "The humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan", the PACE said in a statement.

ENT doctor from Russia conducts free examinations and consultations in Stepanakert

On the initiative of “Viva” Charitable Organization and the support of the Ministry of Health of...

WHO welcomes U.S. donation of more COVID-19 vaccine doses

The head of the World Health Organization hailed news on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden will send...

An exhibition on "Artsakh Ethnography" opened in Stepanakert

On May 18, on the initiative of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic...

Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informs.

212 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

212 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Construction of new district starts in the Ivanyan community

With the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, the construction of a new district has...

Military

Human Rights Defender seeks support in advancing concept of security zone around Syunik and Gegharkunik

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan is calling on authorities, lawmakers and all other public-political organizations to support and advance his concept on creating a security zone around the provinces of Syunik and Gegharkunik at all border sections with Azerbaijan.

Armenia and Russia MODs discuss current situation in Syunik Province

rmenian caretaker Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russia’s Minister of Defense Sergey...

Vitaly Balasanyan meets with head of Red Cross mission in Artsakh

Secretary of the Security Council Artsakh, Vitaly Balasanyan, on Friday had a working meeting with Bertrand...

Azerbaijan to launch military exercises involving 15000 troops

The Azeri armed forces will hold military exercises from May 16 with the involvement of up to 15000 troops,...

Armenia defense ministry denies media reports on battles in Ishkhanasar, Syunik province

On May 12 early in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces, citing “border clarifications”, have...

Red Cross says it keeps visiting Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is visiting the Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan...

India's COVID-19 tally passes 25 mln
Russian deputy FM, French Ambassador discuss NK conflict settlement
Israeli strikes destroy 132 buildings in Gaza Strip
PACE rapporteur to visit Armenia to study humanitarian consequences of NK conflict
ENT doctor from Russia conducts free examinations and consultations in Stepanakert
Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Shooting Competition held in Stepanakert
Shooting Competition held in Stepanakert
Freestyle wrestling tournament held in Chartar, Artsakh Republic
Freestyle wrestling tournament held in Chartar, Artsakh Republic
Cross procession ahead of May 9
Cross procession ahead of May 9
Multi-apartment buildings being built in Karmir Shuka
Multi-apartment buildings being built in Karmir Shuka
Videos

Culture

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Sport

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Table tennis tournament held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

International

India's COVID-19 tally passes 25 mln

Israeli strikes destroy 132 buildings in Gaza Strip

Biden voices support for ceasefire in phone call with Netanyahu

Air raid sirens sound in southern Israel, army says

