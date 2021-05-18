On the initiative of “Viva” Charitable Organization and the support of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh, ENT doctor Anna Babakhanyan, who arrived in Artsakh from Moscow, for two weeks has been conducting free examinations and consultations at “Arevik” Children's Medical Association.

May 18, 2021, 14:44 ENT doctor from Russia conducts free examinations and consultations in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Anna Babakhanyan said that she has 30 years of work experience.

She praised the professional knowledge, experience and skills of Artsakh physicians.

I examined more than 500 children in two weeks. We plan to improve the ENT medical cabinet. There is necessary equipment, but it will be desirable to replenish with new one.

She noted that during the war everyone living outside Artsakh was very worried about the fate of both the people of Artsakh and Armenia. Artsakh is not alone; all the Armenians of the world are with Artsakh.