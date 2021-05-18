On May 18, on the initiative of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh, events are being held in the museums of Artsakh dedicated to the International Museum Day.

May 18, 2021, 14:27 An exhibition on "Artsakh Ethnography" opened in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress”, the director of the Artsakh State Museum of History and Geography Zhanna Arstamyan said that each museum presents its exhibition based on its preferences and opportunities.

"This year we have organized an exhibition entitled " Artsakh Ethnography ". The Armenians of Artsakh, being an inseparable part of the Armenian people, have created a unique mode of life in this cozy region, which stands out with its peculiarities. During its millennial existence Artsakh has managed to keep its ethnic image pure. In order to get an idea of ​​each nation, one must first study ethnography, to get acquainted with its behavior, character, customs, occupation, dialect and national clothes. In this respect, Artsakh has a very interesting feature, "said Arstamyan.

Speaking about the construction of the new building of the Artsakh State Museum of History and Geography, Zhanna Arstamyan said that the process has been stopped for objective reasons, but they hope that in the near future they will have a new building of the museum, where the exhibits will be displayed.

Referring to the museums lost during the Third Artsakh War, Zhanna Arstamyan said that 12 museums under the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Artsakh have passed under the control of Azerbaijan, where 20,345 exhibits were kept. Zhanna Arstamyan said that during the war, some exhibits of the Artsakh State Museum of History and Geography were collected and taken to a safe place.

Speaking about tourists visiting museums after the war, the director noted: "We have serious problems due to instability in the region. We have tourists from all over the world, from Europe, the Russian Federation and other countries. Recently, Russian peacekeepers have visited the museum, and they were very interested.”