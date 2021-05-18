Russia Deputy FM: Moscow will Help Yerevan, Baku in Settling Border Issue

Russia will assist Armenia and Azerbaijan in resolving the border tensions if it receives such a request from both countries; Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told this to reporters, according to TASS, NEWS.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "It is a normal situation when in some cases the parties turn to us [Russia] with a request for help, support, mediation; moreover, we have experience in the context of developing the trilateral statements of November 9 and January 11. So, if we receive such a petition from two participating parties—not just one party, I mean from [both] Azerbaijan and Armenia—, then we are ready to provide assistance as we can," he said.