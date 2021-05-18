212 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

212 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 221,139, the ministry of healthcare reports.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: 323 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 209,222.

The death toll has risen to 4346. 13 death cases have been registered in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 6507.

Four more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,064 now.