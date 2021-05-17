Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, which is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Pashinyan’s Office stated.

May 17, 2021, 17:35 Pashinyan, Lukashenko discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Pashinyan presented the developments that have been unfolding on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border over the past few days and stated that Azerbaijan has violated all norms of international law by trespassing the state order and invading the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Pashinyan drew the attention of the Belarusian President on the necessity of properly discussing the issue within the CSTO and combining the positions of the CSTO states over the incident.

President Lukashenko expressed his concerns over the situation and his readiness for making efforts aimed at peacefully solving the situation.