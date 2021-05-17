Russia ready to support Armenia and Azerbaijan in delimitation and demarcation - Lavrov

Russia is ready to support Armenia and Azerbaijan in the delimitation and demarcation issue, foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference, according to TASS.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Regarding the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, after this incident the Azerbaijani side was making statements explaining the occurrence with a misunderstanding, and most importantly, the absence of a border, which should’ve been delimitated and demarcated. No one has ever dealt with this there. We’ve recommended the parties to deal with it. We are ready to support them in both providing cartographic materials and rendering consultative services,” TASS quoted Lavrov as saying.

On May 12, Azeri troops breached the Armenian state border and advanced into the Syunik province, trying to seize the Sev Lake. A similar breach took place in the Gegharkunik province. Negotiations are ongoing.