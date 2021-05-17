The Artsakh authorities urge Israel and Palestine to cease hostilities and resolve the conflict peacefully.
I hope Jewish people realize the devastating consequences of arming Azerbaijan
STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Chief of Staff of the Artsakh Republic President Artak Beglaryan wrote on Twitter.
''Artsakh/Karabakh authorities urge Israel & Palestine to stop hostilities & solve issues peacefully. I'm sorry for all human losses everywhere.
P.S. Hope Jewish people realize the devastating consequences of arming Azerbaijan which did many WarCrimes with Israeli weapons.''