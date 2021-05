Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian will take part in the meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian Foreign Ministry reports that the CSTO meeting will be held in Dushanbe on May 19.