With the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, the construction of a new district has started in the Ivanyan community of the Askeran region, Artsakh Republic.

May 17, 2021, 15:37 Construction of new district starts in the Ivanyan community

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of Ivanyan community Boris Ghahramanyan told "Artsakhpress".

According to him, it is planned to have 180 two-, three- or four-room apartments in 9 apartment buildings that are under construction.

The apartment buildings will meet all modern requirements. The area around the buildings will also be improved. A parking lot, a playground and public facilities will be built. The apartments will be provided to the residents evacuated due to the Third Artsakh War,’’ the head of the community said, adding that the new district is planned to be put into operation by the end of 2022.