The Israeli military launched another series of air raids on the Gaza Strip early on Monday, hours after Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks on the Palestinian enclave would rage on, Al Jazeera reported.

May 17, 2021, 15:14 Death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza rises to 198

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Explosions rocked Gaza City from north to south in a bombardment that was heavier, wider and lasted longer than the air raids that killed at least 42 Palestinians and wounded dozens more on Sunday. One Palestinian was reported injured.

At least 198 people, including 58 children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the latest violence began a week ago. More than 1,300 Palestinians were also wounded.

Earlier, Hamas, the group that governs the Gaza Strip, fired rockets towards the Israeli cities of Ashkelon and Beersheba. Israel has reported 10 dead, including two children.

The UN Security Council met on Sunday to discuss the violence but failed to agree on even a joint statement of concern.

China said it was the United States that obstructed the council from speaking “with one voice”.