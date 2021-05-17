Israeli air strikes target nine residences of Hamas commanders

Israeli air strikes have targeted nine residences belonging to high-ranking Hamas commanders, the Israeli Air Force said on Twitter, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The residences of the Beit Hanoun battalion commander, the Beit Hanoun company commander, a company commander in the Sabara battalion in the city of Gaza and a company commander in the Shati battalion have reportedly been struck.

"The residences that were struck were used as terror infrastructure. Some of the residences were used to store weapons," the Israeli Air Force said in a tweet.

The exchange of rocket fire between Israel and the Gaza Strip, which has been going on since May 10, was triggered by riots in East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers erupted after an Israeli court had ruled to evict several Palestinian families from the city’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and hand the property over to Jewish settlers. Israeli media outlets reported on Thursday that at least seven Israelis had been killed in rocket attacks. According to latest data, at least ten Israelis and over 210 Palestinians have been killed.