US stands ready to assist in mediating between Israel, Palestine, says envoy to UN

The United States stands ready to assist in mediating between Israel and Palestine. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made this announcement on Sunday during a special session of the UN Security Council on the avenues to resolve the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: She said that the US was ready to assist in mediation if the parties work for reconciliation, as the US believes that the Israelis and Palestinians have an equal right to live in security.