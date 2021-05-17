Antony Blinken and Jean-Yves Le Drian discuss situation in Karabakh

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) was on the agenda of a recent telephone conversation between the US secretary of state and the French foreign minister, Tert.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Antony J. Blinken and Jean-Yves Le Drian spoke, in particular, about their cooperation as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair Countries and emphasized the need for a long-term political settlement to the conflict.

According to a press release by the Department of State, the sides also discussed their shared concern about the ongoing violence in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza and their engagement with partners in the region to bring about calm.