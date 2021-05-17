Campaign against radicals will continue with full force, says Israel’s Netanyahu

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the country's military campaign against Hamas will continue despite increasing international calls for a ceasefire, Business Insider reported.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Sunday also marked the deadliest attack in the latest round of violence, with at least 42 people killed in Gaza, including 10 children, news.am informs, citing the Associated Press.

Netanyahu appeared on CBS's Face the Nation and was asked how long the recent bout of attacks will continue.

"Well, we hope that it doesn't continue very long, but we were attacked by Hamas," Netanyahu said. "Thousands of rockets and missiles on our cities, and I think any country has to defend itself and has a natural right of self-defense. We'll do whatever it takes to restore order and quiet."

He continued: "We're trying to degrade Hamas's terrorist abilities and to degrade their will to do this again. So it will take some time. I hope it won't take long but it's not immediate."

Earlier reports indicated Israel could be headed towards a ceasefire, but during a televised address Netanyahu said the attacks would continue at "full-force," AP reported.