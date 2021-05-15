Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Armenia “hopes” Azerbaijan will follow international calls to pull back troops and won't escalate situation - MFA

The Republic of Armenia is resolute to take all actions to ensure its territorial integrity, and this has been relayed to partners in various arenas, the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said over the international reaction to the Azeri incursion into Armenian territory.

Armenia “hopes” Azerbaijan will follow international calls to pull back troops and won't escalate situation - MFA

Armenia “hopes” Azerbaijan will follow international calls to pull back troops and won't escalate situation - MFA

STEPANAKERT, MAY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We once again underscore that the Azerbaijani [military] invaded into Armenia’s sovereign territory. We highly appreciate our international partners’ calls addressed to Azerbaijan on immediately pulling back its military units from Armenian territory. The Armenian foreign ministry hopes that the Azerbaijani sidaaae will follow these calls and won’t escalate the situation further.”


     

Politics

Armenia “hopes” Azerbaijan will follow international calls to pull back troops and won't escalate situation - MFA

The Republic of Armenia is resolute to take all actions to ensure its territorial integrity, and this has been relayed to partners in various arenas, the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said over the international reaction to the Azeri incursion into Armenian territory.

All news from section

Iran Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to practice self-restraint

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to practice self-restraint,...

EU Urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to show maximum restraint on border

High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell has issued a statement stating that the European...

Pashinyan did not ask Putin for help, Peskov says

Armenia's acting prime minister Nikol Pashinyan did not ask for assistance due to the situation in the...

Armenia’s Pashinyan officially petitions to President of Tajikistan, current chair of CSTO Collective Security Council

Armenia's caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan officially applied to the CSTO Collective Security...

Armenia’s caretaker FM, CSTO Secretary General discuss solution of border situation

Armenia’s caretaker foreign minister Ara Aivazian held a telephone conversation today with CSTO Secretary...

‘Armenia still facing aggression from Azerbaijan’ – SGP Chairman on border situation in Syunik

Chairman of the Reformed Political Party (SGP) of the Netherlands, MP Kees van der Staaij has commented...

Economy

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

All news from section

Dollar devalues in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

State Minister of the Artsakh Republic presented the business environment support programs

Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...

Artsakh State Minister does not rule out that the state budget indicators will exceed the planned ones

It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...

Society

230 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

230 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 220,447, the ministry of healthcare reports.

All news from section

Berdashen community of Martuni region ready accept new settlers

The residents of the Berdashen community of Martuni region returned to the village after the Third Artsakh...

267 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

267 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Armenian Church celebrates Feast of Ascension of Jesus Christ

The Armenian Church celebrates the Feast of the Ascension of Jesus Christ on the fortieth day following...

Iranian Red Crescent Society provides assistance to Armenian Red Cross Society to support displaced persons

Deputy Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Ali Mohammad Motaghi today visited the central...

Residents of the village of Khachmach cultivate land under the enemy's nose

Six families from Shushi, Hadrut, Martuni and Askeran regions have resettled in Khachmach village of...

Artsakh President's Chief of Staff and Armenian benefactor discuss social and educational projects

On 12 May, Chief of Staff of the President of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan received benefactor, member of...

Military

Human Rights Defender seeks support in advancing concept of security zone around Syunik and Gegharkunik

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan is calling on authorities, lawmakers and all other public-political organizations to support and advance his concept on creating a security zone around the provinces of Syunik and Gegharkunik at all border sections with Azerbaijan.

All news from section

Armenia and Russia MODs discuss current situation in Syunik Province

rmenian caretaker Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russia’s Minister of Defense Sergey...

Vitaly Balasanyan meets with head of Red Cross mission in Artsakh

Secretary of the Security Council Artsakh, Vitaly Balasanyan, on Friday had a working meeting with Bertrand...

Vitaly Balasanyan meets with head of Red Cross mission in Artsakh

Secretary of the Security Council Artsakh, Vitaly Balasanyan, on Friday had a working meeting with Bertrand...

Azerbaijan to launch military exercises involving 15000 troops

The Azeri armed forces will hold military exercises from May 16 with the involvement of up to 15000 troops,...

Armenia defense ministry denies media reports on battles in Ishkhanasar, Syunik province

On May 12 early in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces, citing “border clarifications”, have...

Red Cross says it keeps visiting Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is visiting the Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan...

Armenia “hopes” Azerbaijan will follow international calls to pull back troops and won't escalate situation - MFA
Afghanistan president fears civil war after US troops’ withdrawal
Human Rights Defender seeks support in advancing concept of security zone around Syunik and Gegharkunik
Iran Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to practice self-restraint
EU Urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to show maximum restraint on border
more news

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

Shooting Competition held in Stepanakert
Shooting Competition held in Stepanakert
Freestyle wrestling tournament held in Chartar, Artsakh Republic
Freestyle wrestling tournament held in Chartar, Artsakh Republic
Cross procession ahead of May 9
Cross procession ahead of May 9
Multi-apartment buildings being built in Karmir Shuka
Multi-apartment buildings being built in Karmir Shuka
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

All news from section

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Sport

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

All news from section

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Table tennis tournament held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

All news from section

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

International

Afghanistan president fears civil war after US troops’ withdrawal

All news from section

‘Armenia still facing aggression from Azerbaijan’ – SGP Chairman on border situation in Syunik

EU Says Russia Is Aiming to ‘De Facto Integrate’ E. Ukraine

Israeli airstrike targets senior Hamas official’s home

Most Read

month

week

day

Search