Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan is calling on authorities, lawmakers and all other public-political organizations to support and advance his concept on creating a security zone around the provinces of Syunik and Gegharkunik at all border sections with Azerbaijan.

May 15, 2021, 11:35 Human Rights Defender seeks support in advancing concept of security zone around Syunik and Gegharkunik

STEPANAKERT, MAY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I appeal to all the bodies of our country, the deputies involved in the delegations of international instances, the competent public and political structures and specialists to support Armenia’s Human Rights Defender to advance the concept of creating a security zone around Syunik and Gegharkunik, all along the all border sections with Azerbaijan. I also address this proposal and appeal to all of our powerful Diaspora structures and individuals. We will provide the necessary facts and justifications for this purpose. The security zone is necessary to guarantee the rights of the border residents of the Republic of Armenia, and all of the citizens of our country. Near Syunik and Gegharkunik villages, there should be no Azerbaijani soldiers, nor should there be any flags or signs on the roads between Syunik communities. We must work together and with concrete steps, and with a united force, together fight against the fatal challenges we face, to fight for our rights and for the security of our country”, the ombudsman said in a statement.