Afghanistan president fears civil war after US troops’ withdrawal

The President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, stated that a civil war may start in the country after the withdrawal of the US troops, news.am informs, citing Der Spiegel.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "There is a possibility of a civil war [in Afghanistan]; but that should not be allowed," he said.

At the same time, Ghani added that since 2014, when the NATO combat mission in the country was transformed into a training mission, many saw in it the approach of the "sunset of the republic."

"But everything worked out for us. All this is a matter of speaking; the more often people talk about a destabilization scenario, the more violence we encounter," said the Afghan president.

US President Joe Biden had announced that his country had fulfilled its mission in Afghanistan and will begin withdrawing its troops from the country as of May 1.

