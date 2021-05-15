High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell has issued a statement stating that the European Union is closely following the alarming events on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, News.am reports.

May 15, 2021, 09:27 EU Urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to show maximum restraint on border

STEPANAKERT, MAY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Borrell added that Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Stefano Sannino held talks with Armenia’ s acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday and urged both sides to show maximum restraint and reduce escalation of the situation.

The statement also states that EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar is in contact with the incumbent Chairmanship of the OSCE.

The EU High Representative also stated that the demarcation and delimitation of borders must be solved through negotiations, based on the interests of the local population’s security, adding that the EU welcomes the contacts between the two sides at the technical level.