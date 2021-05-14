“Artsakh Republic Union of Relatives of Missing in Action Freedom Fighters” addressed a letter to the President of the Russian Federation

On behalf of the relatives of the missing and those held in captivity in Azerbaijan, the “Artsakh Republic Union of Relatives of Missing in Action Freedom Fighters” addressed a letter to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: As the NGO reports ''Artsakhpress'' news agency, the letter particularly reads:

Respected President Putin,

May we convey our deep gratitude and sincere appreciation for Your mediation efforts whereby the war in Nagorno Karabakh was stopped, and for the efforts exerted by the Russian Federation peacekeeping contingent to ensure the security of the people of Artsakh.

We trusted, hoped and were convinced that under Your stewardship point 8 of the trilateral statement on complete ceasefire and termination of all hostilities in the area of Nagorno Karabakh conflict as signed on November 9, 2020 would be fulfilled duly. Unfortunately, our relatives are held captive to this day; the conditions of their detention are unknown.

We kindly ask You and hope that You will take the issue under Your purview, ensure the protection of our relatives and facilitate their speedy return home.

The letter was signed by Vera Grigoryan, chairman of the union and a group of members of the structure.