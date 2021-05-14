“Artsakh Republic Union of Relatives of Missing in Action Freedom Fighters” addressed a letter to the President of the Russian Federation

On behalf of the relatives of the missing and those held in captivity in Azerbaijan, the “Artsakh Republic Union of Relatives of Missing in Action Freedom Fighters” addressed a letter to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.
On behalf of the relatives of the missing and those held in captivity in Azerbaijan, the “Artsakh Republic Union of Relatives of Missing in Action Freedom Fighters” addressed a letter to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.
Armenia's acting prime minister Nikol Pashinyan did not ask for assistance due to the situation in the Syunik province, the press secretary of Russian President Dmitry Peskov told TASS news agency.
Armenia's caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan officially applied to the CSTO Collective Security...
Armenia’s caretaker foreign minister Ara Aivazian held a telephone conversation today with CSTO Secretary...
Chairman of the Reformed Political Party (SGP) of the Netherlands, MP Kees van der Staaij has commented...
A telephone conversation has taken place between Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...
On May 13, in the first half of the day, caretaker Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian had a phone...
Member of Parliament of Canada Michael Chong has expressed his concerns over the ongoing developments...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...
Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...
Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...
It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...
230 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 220,447, the ministry of healthcare reports.
The residents of the Berdashen community of Martuni region returned to the village after the Third Artsakh...
267 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
The Armenian Church celebrates the Feast of the Ascension of Jesus Christ on the fortieth day following...
Deputy Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Ali Mohammad Motaghi today visited the central...
Six families from Shushi, Hadrut, Martuni and Askeran regions have resettled in Khachmach village of...
On 12 May, Chief of Staff of the President of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan received benefactor, member of...
rmenian caretaker Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russia’s Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu held a phone conversation on May 14.
Secretary of the Security Council Artsakh, Vitaly Balasanyan, on Friday had a working meeting with Bertrand...
Secretary of the Security Council Artsakh, Vitaly Balasanyan, on Friday had a working meeting with Bertrand...
The Azeri armed forces will hold military exercises from May 16 with the involvement of up to 15000 troops,...
On May 12 early in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces, citing “border clarifications”, have...
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is visiting the Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan...
A private of the Armed Forces of Armenia received a lethal firearm injury after being carelessly shot...
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
month
week
day