Armenian caretaker Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russia’s Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu held a phone conversation on May 14.

May 14, 2021, 17:27 Armenia and Russia MODs discuss current situation in Syunik Province

STEPANAKERT, MAY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The defense ministers of the strategic ally countries discussed the situation in the Syunik Province. Vagharshak Harutyunyan presented to his Russian counterpart the Armenian side’s actions in this situation, noting that in all areas where the Azerbaijani troops have invaded, including in Sev Lake, the entire terrain, the servicemen and the roads are under the complete control of the Armenian army,” the Armenian defense ministry said in a news release.

The Armenian defense minister attached importance to the need for a peaceful solution of the situation, but also considered any encroachment on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia inadmissible.

During the phone talks, Harutyunyan and Shoygu also discussed the Armenian-Russian military cooperation, the mission of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), as well as several issues related to regional security.