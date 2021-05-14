Pashinyan did not ask Putin for help, Peskov says

Armenia's acting prime minister Nikol Pashinyan did not ask for assistance due to the situation in the Syunik province, the press secretary of Russian President Dmitry Peskov told TASS news agency.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “No, Pashinyan did not seek help. Of course, the Armenian side expressed extreme concern over the border situation. President Putin emphasized the need to abide by the provisions of the trilateral agreement and related documents, especially the provisions of the ceasefire," Peskov said as quoted by the source.

Earlier, a CSTO spokesperson told RIA Novosti that the secretary of the organization has not yet received a document from Armenia regarding the appeal related to the situation on the border with Azerbaijan.

As reported earlier, Nikol Pashinyan in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to request consultations with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on the situation in Armenia’s Syunik Province.

"The Armenian acting prime minister informed President Putin that he had handed down instructions to send an official request for consultations with the CSTO based on Article 2 of the organization’s treaty," the statement said.